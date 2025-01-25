SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

