SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of GWX opened at $31.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

