Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,114.76 ($38.89) and last traded at GBX 2,955.14 ($36.90). Approximately 472,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 829,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,700 ($33.71).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($58.78).

Get Spectris alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SXS

Spectris Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Spectris

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,552.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,704.91.

In related news, insider Mark Williamson purchased 12,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,476 ($30.92) per share, for a total transaction of £299,992.16 ($374,568.81). Also, insider Alison Henwood purchased 19 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,599 ($32.45) per share, with a total value of £493.81 ($616.57). Insiders have acquired 14,553 shares of company stock valued at $36,045,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Spectris

(Get Free Report)

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.