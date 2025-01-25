Spectris (LON:SXS) Trading 10.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,114.76 ($38.89) and last traded at GBX 2,984 ($37.26). Approximately 471,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 829,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,700 ($33.71).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,707.50 ($58.78).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,552.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,704.91. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,100.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Alison Henwood purchased 19 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,599 ($32.45) per share, with a total value of £493.81 ($616.57). Also, insider Andrew Heath bought 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,480 ($30.97) per share, with a total value of £59,668.80 ($74,502.19). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,553 shares of company stock valued at $36,045,861. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

