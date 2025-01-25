SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.15 and last traded at C$11.21. Approximately 307,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 402,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.22.

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.24.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

