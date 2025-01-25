St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 927.50 ($11.58), with a volume of 4121821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 931.50 ($11.63).

St. James’s Place Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92,050.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 862.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 752.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About St. James’s Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of nearly one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,800 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

