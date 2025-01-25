Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,763 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Stellantis by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after acquiring an additional 489,932 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,453,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,012,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,551,000 after acquiring an additional 400,719 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 190,458 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.34.

Stellantis stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

