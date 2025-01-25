StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total transaction of $9,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 196,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,108 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 172.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 163,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $326,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

