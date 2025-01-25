StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SemiLEDs stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. ( NASDAQ:LEDS Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 377,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 5.23% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

