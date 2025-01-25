StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Performance
NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 81.97% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
