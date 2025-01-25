Strategic Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 182,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,441,000. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 235.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.29. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

