Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
