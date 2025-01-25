Strong Price Reaches $2.22 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00002119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $307,122.42 and approximately $1,802.16 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

