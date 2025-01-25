Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $405.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $394.08 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $307.23 and a 52 week high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.03 and its 200-day moving average is $360.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.01%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.