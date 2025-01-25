Sunstone Hotel Investors Eliminates Chief Operating Officer PositionSunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) announced in a recent 8-K filing its decision to eliminate the Chief Operating Officer position within the company. Effective January 21, 20

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sunstone Hotel Investors’s 8K filing here.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.
