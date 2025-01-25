Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.15. Swire Pacific shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 34,636 shares trading hands.

Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

