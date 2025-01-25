Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sylvamo by 83,084.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,815,000 after buying an additional 2,301,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,652,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 10.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.26. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

