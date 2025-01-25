Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation Updates Investment Management Trust AgreementOn January 20, 2025, Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TETEU) made significant updates to its Investment Management Trus

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition’s 8K filing here.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More