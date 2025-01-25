Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Telenor ASA Trading Down 1.1 %
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
