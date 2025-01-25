Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $67.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSCO opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $61.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 70.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

