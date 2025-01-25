Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and traded as low as $13.51. Tesco shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 156,865 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSCDY shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tesco in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

