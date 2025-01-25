Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,173 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 1.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,469,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,473,008,000 after purchasing an additional 828,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,328,884,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $406.58 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.84.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,886 shares of company stock worth $212,451,751 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

