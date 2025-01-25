Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Mizuho

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $185.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,003,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,750,000 after buying an additional 129,717 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 83,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,122 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.