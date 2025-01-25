Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 7.5 %

TXN opened at $185.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $155.46 and a one year high of $220.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.57.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

