Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.940-1.160 EPS.

TXN stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.46. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

