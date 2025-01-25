The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 741.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Boeing by 116.1% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Boeing Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $175.95 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $214.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.