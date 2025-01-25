The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 145.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 683,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,899,000 after buying an additional 404,791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,590,000 after buying an additional 399,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,230,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,929,978,000 after acquiring an additional 279,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 860,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $297,956,000 after purchasing an additional 257,711 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 497,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CI opened at $294.18 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.82.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

