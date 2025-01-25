The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stake Reduced by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $294.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.82. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 target price (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

