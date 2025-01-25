The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after buying an additional 958,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,145,000 after acquiring an additional 762,746 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 891.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 521,404 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4,996.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 203,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM opened at $103.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.28. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $134.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.