Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $605.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $648.95.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.89, for a total value of $3,263,656.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,611,804.88. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,850 shares of company stock valued at $24,666,097. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $575.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $533.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $493.30 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

