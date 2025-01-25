thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Plans $0.15 Dividend

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 25th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

