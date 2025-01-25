thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Plans $0.15 Dividend

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 25th,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
thyssenkrupp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.
About thyssenkrupp
