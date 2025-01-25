TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Shares Up 2.8% – Time to Buy?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. 80,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 140,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

TOP Financial Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

