Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 115,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 76,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Torq Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

