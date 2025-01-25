Totally (LON:TLY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.26 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). Totally shares last traded at GBX 8.28 ($0.10), with a volume of 518,673 shares trading hands.

Totally Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.12 million, a P/E ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.

Get Totally alerts:

Totally (LON:TLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported GBX 0.02 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Totally had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Totally plc will post 0.2997003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Totally Company Profile

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Totally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Totally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.