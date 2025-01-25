Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,105 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 9.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after buying an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of CVS opened at $54.71 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
