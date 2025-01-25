Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $14.39 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $51,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Oracle by 21.9% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $157.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $173.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

NYSE ORCL opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.06. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.51 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day moving average of $162.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total value of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

