Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 12,648 Shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

UYG stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $97.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

