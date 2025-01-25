Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 275 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHB. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.74. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

