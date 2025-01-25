Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 5,270 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,617,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $393,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227,458 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,371,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422,136 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 224.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,413,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $244,302,000 after buying an additional 7,207,785 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,644,112,000 after buying an additional 5,417,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Intel Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

