Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 199.4% in the third quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Markel Group by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,803,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

MKL opened at $1,810.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,740.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1,632.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,817.81.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 86.92 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

