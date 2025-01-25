Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,277,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,532 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,818,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 661,450 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 249,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,819,000 after buying an additional 217,399 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 280,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 183,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 100.2% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 330,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 165,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIAV

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In related news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at $568,612.31. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,802 shares of company stock worth $481,625. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.