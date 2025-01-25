Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 939,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,350,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 695,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 349,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $90.39 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.41. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $651.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

