Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at UBS Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TWLO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twilio from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.96.

Shares of TWLO opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Twilio has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $141.40.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,383,280. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,655 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 62.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

