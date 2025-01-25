UBS Group Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $235.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

GE stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $207.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

