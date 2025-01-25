UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 496,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,199 shares during the quarter. UDR comprises about 5.3% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in UDR were worth $21,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,923,000 after buying an additional 1,471,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 5.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 2.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,109,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,366,000 after purchasing an additional 159,625 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,272,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,694,000 after purchasing an additional 117,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,096 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Up 0.8 %

UDR stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.89.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.