Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.79 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,542 shares.

Ukrproduct Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £793,000.00, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.79.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

