Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,558 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Unilever by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 62.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Shares of UL opened at $56.49 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
