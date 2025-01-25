Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 46,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 15,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.57.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNP opened at $248.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $218.55 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

