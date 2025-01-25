United Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.
Shares of UBOH opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.28. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.
