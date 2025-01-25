United Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%.

United Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of UBOH opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.28. United Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

