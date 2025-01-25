United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after buying an additional 33,989 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,091 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.56 and a 12-month high of $161.35.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,229.86. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.