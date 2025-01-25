Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target Raised to $387.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $382.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.11. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $354.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total transaction of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. The trade was a 13.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valmont Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.